Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Shares of Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 155320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08.

About Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN)

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Transcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.