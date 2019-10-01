Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2,314.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.47. 2,797,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.