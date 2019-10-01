TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.20

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.71. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 136,327 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on RNW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.77%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.