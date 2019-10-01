Traders Buy Large Volume of Lattice Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,147 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the typical volume of 172 put options.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 10,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $199,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,514.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

