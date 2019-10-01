Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tata Motors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tata Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 92.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 212,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 102,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 65,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.49. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

