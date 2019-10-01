Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $60,000 Position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter worth $212,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Andeavor Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

NYSE ANDX remained flat at $$32.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Andeavor Logistics LP has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $50.82.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

