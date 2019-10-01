Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 63,982 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,982 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 7,962,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,033,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

