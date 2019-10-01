Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,468 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after buying an additional 614,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,564,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 332,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 230,700 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 203,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.96. 13,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

