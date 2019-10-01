Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 3,396 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,819.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. 224,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

