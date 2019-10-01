Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 490 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 189.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 186,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,993. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.