Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 11,060 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 658.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Encana were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Encana by 22.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,820 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 5.2% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,377,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Encana by 188.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Encana by 37.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Encana by 14.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,103,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECA. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

In other Encana news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $276,200. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. 1,083,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,441,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

