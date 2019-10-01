Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,499,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Select Medical by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $161,277.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.