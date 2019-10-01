Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCPH. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. 173,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $12,747,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $464,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,107 shares of company stock worth $21,748,018. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

