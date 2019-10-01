Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $68,000 Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

