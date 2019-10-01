Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,509,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 14,278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 187,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 99,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,473,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $470,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HMN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. 4,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.12%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

