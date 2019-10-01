Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,820 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1,389.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

