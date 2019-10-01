Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,265 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 234,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $222,976. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,481. The company has a market cap of $570.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

