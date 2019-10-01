Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 47,469 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,469 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $162,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.66. 211,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.