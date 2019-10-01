Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 130,969 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,969 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $147,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

CVX stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,781. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.