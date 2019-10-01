Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $83,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

