Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 184,224 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $135,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $159,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.04.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

