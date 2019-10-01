Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,086 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.56% of Magna International worth $87,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 351,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 188,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,851 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 379,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $63.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Magna International stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,068. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Magna International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

