TigerCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.83 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $182,954.00 and approximately $19.83 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.02142294 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

