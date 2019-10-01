TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.63. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 2,565,614 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.69.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 52,405 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $155,118.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,773,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bernick acquired 10,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

