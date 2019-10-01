The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ENSG stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $149,118. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

