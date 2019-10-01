The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

KO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 621,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

