THC Biomed Intl (CNSX:THC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (CNSX:THC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 243231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile (CNSX:THC)

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. It also conducts research and development of the products and services related to cannabis for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

