Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.63.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $48.96 on Friday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,575,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,568,668,000 after purchasing an additional 651,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,521 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,509,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,232,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,105,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 1,591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,744 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.