Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.82% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $50,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL stock traded up $13.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $645.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,644. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $409.00 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $658.31 and a 200 day moving average of $754.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $636.08 per share, with a total value of $31,167.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,780 shares of company stock worth $1,272,565. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

