Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust makes up approximately 5.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $53,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. White Elm Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. White Elm Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $810.20 per share, with a total value of $40,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,781. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL traded down $9.30 on Tuesday, reaching $640.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $409.00 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $655.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.23.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

