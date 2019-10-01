Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.