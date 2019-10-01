Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23,810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

