Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,384.22

Shares of Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,384.22 and traded as low as $1,222.00. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,256.00, with a volume of 54,775 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEP. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Telecom plus alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,211.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,384.22. The firm has a market cap of $984.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.