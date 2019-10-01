TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Tops $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $233,644.00 and $5,718.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

