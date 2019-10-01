TD Securities Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) to Hold

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.69. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$3.47.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$34.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

