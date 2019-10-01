Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CSFB downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$68.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,311. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.69. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

