TaaS (TAAS) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00008506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. TaaS has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $625.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.01014762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

