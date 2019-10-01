T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $110.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,482. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

