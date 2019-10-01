Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €88.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €88.00 ($102.33) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €83.12 ($96.65).

Shares of SY1 traded down €2.26 ($2.63) on Tuesday, reaching €86.90 ($101.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,260 shares. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €84.75 and a 200-day moving average of €83.98.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

