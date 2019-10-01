Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as low as $8.03. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 4,473,792 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$8.22 and its 200-day moving average is A$7.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79.

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Company Profile (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

