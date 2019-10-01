Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Achieves $3.14 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Swarm has a market cap of $3.14 million and $6,049.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

