Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 25,959 Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.