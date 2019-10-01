Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

