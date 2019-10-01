Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $616,000 in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $570,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,504. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

