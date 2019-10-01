Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $542,000 in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.98.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.