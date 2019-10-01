Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $636,000 Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 98.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after purchasing an additional 862,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF

USMC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. 9,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,352. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

