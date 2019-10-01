Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $573,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 55.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.70. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,914. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.