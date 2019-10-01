Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 19,612 German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of German American Bancorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,829.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,139 shares of company stock worth $96,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,698. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

