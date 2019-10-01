Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,888. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

