Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 37.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,212,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 114,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,018,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.83. 44,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,533. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

